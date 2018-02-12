Youngstown police: Running man found with fentanyl in shoes

William Cupan appeared in court Monday afternoon on drug possession and other charges

Gerry Ricciutti Published:

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Youngstown police said a man arrested Friday night had 104 grams of the deadly drug fentanyl stuffed in his shoes.

William Cupan, 36, appeared in court Monday afternoon on drug possession and other charges.

Officers said they spotted him running through a south side neighborhood Friday night, claiming he was being chased by three men who wanted his shoes. Callers told police that they saw a man running down the street and screaming, looking as though he were “trying to fight the snow.”

After finding a crack pipe in one of his pockets, Cupan was arrested, according to police.

Cupan later changed his story, admitting that he was hoping to meet with “a guy” who wanted to buy his shoes. He told police that he was selling the shoes to buy crack cocaine, according to a police report.

Police noted that Cupan also admitted to “being on a cocktail of Klonopin, alcohol and crack cocaine.” Police said he later tested positive for cocaine and opiates but negative for alcohol.

When they arrived at the jail, officers reported finding a white-powdery substance inside of his shoes. Police said that powder tested positive for fentanyl — enough to cause a lot of overdoses.

“They say about 3 milligrams could potentially kill an adult human being, so I mean, you’re talking about probably thousands,” said Deputy Tyrone Hyshaw, of the Mahoning County Drug Task Force.

Officers said Cupan spilled some of the drug on the floor and rear seat of the police cruiser, which now sits out-of-service in the police garage.

Officers will have to use protective HAZMAT gear to clean up the mess.

Cupan’s been jailed on a $65,000 bond.

