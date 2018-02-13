Car wash weather for Tuesday

TUESDAY MORNING: There might be some frost on your windshield. We’re in the mid-teens early Tuesday morning.

WARMER TODAY: We’ll get into the upper-30s for the afternoon high temperature. It will be rain-free if you wanted to make a car wash run.

FURNACE GETS A BREATHER: Temperatures will stay around the lower-30s Tuesday night, so the furnace won’t need to constantly run.

TEMPERATURES AND MOISTURE INCREASE: It will be warmer still for Wednesday and especially Thursday. An isolated shower is possible into the afternoon Wednesday with highs in the mid- to upper-40s.

WARMEST DAY OF THE PERIOD: Thursday’s high temperature will be around 56°. There will be a better chance for showers on Thursday.

SOGGY THURSDAY NIGHT: As a colder pocket of air gets into the Western Great Lakes, we’ll see rain intensify into Thursday night.

COOLING FRIDAY: There will be early morning rain with temperatures in the upper-30s for the morning. Then, there will be falling afternoon temperatures with a chance for light lake-effect snow showers into the afternoon.

