NILES, Ohio (WYTV) – Investigators in Niles are trying to figure out how a fire started inside a garage.

Crews were called just after midnight to a house on Kearney Street.

When firefighters arrived, the garage was fully engulfed in flames.

Crews worked to prevent the fire from spreading to the business behind the garage and were able to get the flames under control in less than an hour.

No injuries were reported.

The garage was a total loss and two vehicles inside were destroyed.