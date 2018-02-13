Hubbard French students get Mardi Gras lesson

HUBBARD, Ohio (WYTV) – When people think of Mardi Gras, New Orleans often comes to mind. However, there is much more to the holiday than the colorful activities in Louisiana.

Hubbard High School’s French Club celebrated Mardi Gras Tuesday. They made King Cakes and decorated cookies. Plus, there was a creole-style buffet with Cajun cuisine.

Professional dancers taught the students how to swing dance in a cultural celebration and history lesson mixed into one.

“We here to celebrate the religious aspect of it and be mindful of that but also celebrate what it means culturally with regard to Western European traditions,” said Jenna Evans, a French teacher at Hubbard High School.

Jenna noted how the Mardi Gras celebrations now take place all around the world, and many people use it as a big blowout before Lent begins.