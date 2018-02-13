Joseph Badger – Mrs. Denise Starr – Kindergarten

By Published: Updated:
Joseph Badger - Mrs. Denise Starr - Kindergarten

Watch local schools and groups recite the Pledge of Allegiance during 33 WYTV Daybreak between 5 a.m. and 7 a.m. with Len Rome and Jim Loboy.

Thank you to Mrs. Denise Starr, Kindergarten teacher at Joseph Badger for inviting us to your classroom!

Click to view all Pledge of Allegiance videos

Related Posts