Keeping an eye on the weekend forecast

RETURN OF THE 50S

If you missed yesterdays post, we will be making an attempt at another winter day with temperatures at or above 50°. Curious about how many days we have hit 50° or above this winter?

BEST CHANCE FOR RAIN

With the warm-up the next few days will come the risk for rain showers. The best chance for steady rain in the Valley will be Thursday afternoon and evening into early Friday morning.

WATCHING THE WEEKEND

As we move into the weekend, the forecast turns a bit tricky. Models have had some differences this Tuesday evening in comparison to previous runs. As of tonight, they are beginning to show a storm system developing to our south and approaching the area Saturday night. While the GFS model keeps the storm south of our area (Seen in the video above) the ECMWF (Euro) model brings the storm much closer to the area Saturday night and is trying to bring some snow to our area Saturday night into early Sunday.

At this time, it is difficult to gauge which model has the right idea on this storm since it’s presence in the data is something that has shown up only in the last few runs. Several more runs of the models will occur in the next few days and we will have a better grasp on the storm in the next few days as models come into agreement. We will be monitoring this and keeping you updated on air and at WYTV.com through the week.