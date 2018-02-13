Long-promised Sharon roundabout project finally underway



SHARON, Pa. (WYTV) – After years of planning and promises from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, the City of Sharon is finally starting to see a roundabout at a busy intersection come to life.

It’s a project that’s been in the works for the last six years.

The intersection of S. Dock Street and E. Connelly Boulevard averages around 14,000 drivers a day.

“It is one of the busiest intersections in the Shenango Valley and especially the busiest one in downtown Sharon,” said City Manager and Fire Chief Bob Fiscus.

The roundabout is part of a $15.7 million road improvement project that stretches from Farrell to Sharon.

The plan for the city is to improve the overall attractiveness of the road best known as the Broadway Corridor.

“Not only is it going to look super cool, but it’s supposed to improve proficiency. It shows that traffic moves faster, it improves the safety level, there’s less accidents, statistically,” Fiscus said.

For as long as the project took to actually get to this point, a lot has changed. The building at the southwest corner of the intersection that used to be the Sharon Meat Packing Company was demolished because PennDot wanted the road upgrade to give drivers a better line of vision.

Currently, crews are working on utilities.

“They’re moving telephone poles and they’re going to start moving telephone poles,” Fiscus said.

As Sharon continues what Fiscus calls its “Renaissance” — bringing more industry, shops and eateries to the area — he said the city will pay special attention to the flow of truck traffic.

“And how that affects downtown and whether we need to look at some truck routes.”

The project is scheduled to be finished by the fall.

Hermitage is also set to get a roundabout of its own at the intersection of E. State Street and Route 62 near the Shenango Valley Mall.

However, safety concerns from citizens prompted PennDot to slightly delay the project and come up with a new design. Officials hope to present their new plan by the end of March or early April.