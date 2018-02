MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (WYTV) – Mineral Ridge soccer standout Braedynn Porter will continue her career at the next level, signing with Wheeling Jesuit University Tuesday.

Porter made it official with the Cardinals, after wrapping up a successful high school career with the Rams.

Braedynn’s older brother, Bryce Porter also plays soccer at Wheeling Jesuit, recently wrapping up his sophomore campaign with the Cardinals.