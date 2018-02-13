Nugget of Knowledge: Memory tricks

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A few mnemonic sentences to make you smarter.

MOTHER VISITS EVERY MONDAY, JUST STAYS UNTIL NOON

The planets: Mercury, Venus, Earth, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus and Neptune.

Want to put Pluto back in?

MY VERY EASY METHOD JUST SPEEDS UP NAMING PLANETS

HAPPY HENRY LIVES BESIDE BORON COTTAGE

The first half dozen chemical elements: hydrogen, helium, lithium, beryllium, boron and carbon.

SUPER HEROES MUST EAT OATS

The Great Lakes in order of size, biggest first: Superior, Huron, Michigan, Erie, Ontario.

The Great Lakes from west to east: SUPER MAN HELPS EVERY ONE

BIG GORILLAS EAT HOTDOGS, NOT COLD PIZZA

The countries of Central America: Belize, Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras, Nicaragua, Costa Rica and Panama.

ELEPHANTS AND DONKEYS GROW BIG EARS

The notes of the six strings in a standard guitar tuning: e, a, d, g, b and e.

ANOTHER TOM CAT CAUGHT NAPPING

The first five Roman Emperors: Augustus, Tiberius, Caligula, Claudius and Nero.

DANDY MISTAKES, LAME JOKES AND CRAZINESS ON DISPLAY

