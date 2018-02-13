Nugget of Knowledge: Memory tricks

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A few mnemonic sentences to make you smarter.
MOTHER VISITS EVERY MONDAY, JUST STAYS UNTIL NOON
The planets: Mercury, Venus, Earth, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus and Neptune.
Want to put Pluto back in?
MY VERY EASY METHOD JUST SPEEDS UP NAMING PLANETS
HAPPY HENRY LIVES BESIDE BORON COTTAGE
The first half dozen chemical elements: hydrogen, helium, lithium, beryllium, boron and carbon.
SUPER HEROES MUST EAT OATS
The Great Lakes in order of size, biggest first: Superior, Huron, Michigan, Erie, Ontario.
The Great Lakes from west to east: SUPER MAN HELPS EVERY ONE
BIG GORILLAS EAT HOTDOGS, NOT COLD PIZZA
The countries of Central America: Belize, Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras, Nicaragua, Costa Rica and Panama.
ELEPHANTS AND DONKEYS GROW BIG EARS
The notes of the six strings in a standard guitar tuning: e, a, d, g, b and e.
ANOTHER TOM CAT CAUGHT NAPPING
The first five Roman Emperors: Augustus, Tiberius, Caligula, Claudius and Nero.
DANDY MISTAKES, LAME JOKES AND CRAZINESS ON DISPLAY
Don’t miss Len, Jim and Christina on Daybreak.
Did you miss an episode of Daybreak or want to re-visit a previous “Nugget”? View previous “Nugget of Knowledge” entries on WYTV.com.
If you have an idea for a “Nugget of Knowledge,” send your idea in an email to Len.Rome@wytv.com