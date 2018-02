YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) –¬†Youngstown police and the Mahoning County coroner are on the scene of a deadly accident on the city’s west side.

A car was southbound on S. Schenley Avenue when it hit a curb and went into a front yard.

The crash cut the car in half and split a tree in two. It happened just before 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

Investigators said one person was killed.

No other information was available Tuesday night.

