Stevens’ 21 lifts Brookfield to 1st win of the year

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) – Brookfield registered their first win of the season by virtue of their 56-53 victory over Hubbard this evening. The Warriors were led by Connor Stevens’ 21 points. Brookfield (1-17) had been involved in just two games which were decided by 9-points or less prior to tonight. Jon Hiner just missed a double-double as he scored 12 and grabbed 9 boards.

Hubbard (11-10) had won five of their previous six games before tonight. The Eagles featured three players in double-digits (Davion Daniels, 12; Nick Ferrera, 11; Jared Southern, 10).

Brookfield is set to host Southington on Friday while Hubbard closes out the regular season schedule at Fitch on Saturday.