Struthers outlasts Columbiana in tournament tuneup



STRUTHERS, Ohio (WYTV) – Struthers held off a late charge from Columbiana, coming away with a 61-52 win Monday night at Struthers Fieldhouse.

Khayla Brown led the Wildcats with a team-high 20 points. Keasia Chism added 12 points, while Trinity McDowell chipped in with 8 points, 10 rebounds, and four blocks.

Columbiana’s Kayla Muslovski led all scorers with 29 points. Alexis Cross tallied 13 points in the setback.

The Clippers end the regular season with a record of 20-2. They return to action in Division III Sectional Finals against the winner of Girard/Mineral Ridge on February 24th.

Struthers improves to 18-3 on the season. The Wildcats conclude the regular season Tuesday at Liberty, before embarking on the Division II Sectional Finals against the winner of Cardinal Mooney/Hubbard on February 22nd.