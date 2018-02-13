Vienna woman’s dog awarded at Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show

VIENNA, Ohio (WYTV) – A woman from Vienna took a first place award with her dog, Flash, at the Westminster Kennel Club’s Dog Show.

Sue Davis’ 4-year-old curly-coated retriever earned a “Best of the Breed” award.

“When it happened, I was shaking. I was so excited,” Davis said.

Each dog in the show is presented to a judge by its owner, breeder or another professional. Judges look for adherence to breed standards, such as the dog’s general appearance, movement, temperament and specific physical traits

Davis said she has had curly-coated retrievers since 2007.

She has been showing Flash at several shows throughout the years, earning awards including a UKC championship, AKC championship and AKC grand championship. Two years ago, he received a judge’s award of merit at the Westminster Kennel Club’s show.

Davis said her friend, who is from the Youngstown area, also received a “Select Dog” award for her Akita.

As for Flash, he got a “nice, big piece of chicken” for a job well done on Tuesday.

He’s still up for a Best in Show award, which will be announced Tuesday night.

Other locals competing in the show include Melanie and Salvatore Sorice with the Keeshonden, Cuvee, and Mary and Mike Mignogna, with their Akita, Apollo.