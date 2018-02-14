Damp tonight for Valentine’s Day night out

VALENTINE’S DAY: It will be mild this morning, with most temperatures in the mid- to upper-30s. There will be mostly cloudy skies for the morning with increasing rain chances into Wednesday afternoon, with highs in the mid-40s.

VALENTINE’S EVENING: Rain showers are likely Wednesday night, with continued mild temperatures in the mid-40s.

WARM AND DAMP THURSDAY: Rain will be spotty Thursday morning. Morning temperatures are already rising into the mid- to upper-40s. Rain is likely into the afternoon and evening as a storm center moves closer.

TURNING COLDER FRIDAY: Early morning rain is expected Friday. The rain then changes to isolated lake-enhanced snow showers before drying out into the afternoon. Temperatures are expected to fall through Friday into the low- to mid-30s.

WEEKEND STORM: As Meteorologist Ryan Halicki mentioned in Tuesday’s update, there are still a lot of variables to iron out with a storm tracking into the Ohio Valley Saturday night and into Sunday morning. Most models keep the heavier snow and wintry mix south of the Valley. One outlier has the storm drifting further north into the region. Stay tuned for updates!

