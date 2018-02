District 10 announces basketball tournament field

2018 District 10 Basketball Tournament

Boys’ Field

Class A

Semifinal, Feb. 27

Game 1: Commodore Perry vs. Jamestown

Championship, March 2

Winner of Game 1 vs. Kennedy Catholic

Class AA

First Round, Feb. 16

Game 1: Union City vs. Lakeview

Game 2: Mercer vs. Cochranton

Game 3: Reynolds vs. Iroquois

Game 4: Maplewood vs. Wilmington

Quarterfinals, Feb. 23

Game 5: Winner of Game 1 vs. Cambridge Springs (at Fairview, 6 pm)

Game 6: Winner of Game 2 vs. Rocky Grove (at Meadville, 7:30 pm)

Game 7: Winner of Game 3 vs. West Middlesex (at Farrell, 7:30 pm)

Game 8: Winner of Game 4 vs. Eisenhower (at Prep Center, 6 pm)

Semifinals, Feb. 27

Game 9: Winner of Game 5 vs. Winner of Game 6

Game 10: Winner of Game 7 vs. Winner of Game 8

Championship, Mar. 2

Remaining Winners

Class AAA

First Round, Feb. 16

Game 1: Northeast vs. Girard

Quarterfinals, Feb. 23

Game 2: Titusville vs. Fairview (at Prep Center, 7:30 pm)

Game 3: Seneca vs. Sharpsville (at Farrell, 6 pm)

Game 4: Northwestern vs. Greenville (at Meadville, 6 pm)

Game 5: Winner of Game 1 vs. Mercyhurst Prep (at Fairview, 7:30 pm)

Semifinals, Feb. 27

Game 6: Winner of Game 2 vs. Winner of Game 3

Game 7: Winner of Game 4 vs. Winner of Game 5

Championship, Mar. 2

Remaining Winners

Class Quad A

First Round, Feb. 16

Game 1: Fort LeBoeuf vs. Franklin

Game 2: Slippery Rock vs. Hickory

Game 3: Farrell vs. Harbor Creek

Game 4: Oil City vs. Corry

Game 5: George Junior Republic vs. Warren

Quarterfinals, Feb. 22

Game 6: Winner of Game 1 vs. General McLane

Game 7: Winner of Game 2 vs. Winner of Game 3

Game 8: Winner of Game 4 vs. Sharon

Game 9: Winner of Game 5 vs. Grove City

Semifinals, Feb. 27

Game 10: Winner of Game 6 vs. Winner of Game 7

Game 11: Winner of Game 8 vs. Winner of Game 9

Championship, Mar. 2

Remaining Winners

Girls’ Field

Class A

Championship, March 3

Farrell vs. Kennedy Catholic

Class AA

First Round, Feb. 17

Game 1: Iroquois vs. Cochranton

Quarterfinals, Feb. 24

Game 2: Rocky Grove vs. Cambridge Springs (at Meadville, 1 pm)

Game 3: Saegertown vs. Reynolds (at Meadville, 2:30 pm)

Game 4: Winner of Game 1 vs. West Middlesex (at Farrell, 1 pm)

Game 5: Mercer vs. Maplewood (at Meadville, 4 pm)

Semifinals, Feb. 28

Game 6: Winner of Game 2 vs. Winner of Game 3

Game 7: Winner of Game 4 vs. Winner of Game 5

Championship, Mar. 3

Remaining Winners

Class AAA

Quarterfinals, Feb. 24

Game 1: Wilmington vs. Northwestern (at Prep Center, 1 pm)

Game 2: North East vs. Sharpsville (at Farrell, 2:30 pm)

Game 3: Sharon vs. Greenville (at Meadville, 5:30 pm)

Game 4: Lakeview vs. Seneca (at Prep Center, 2:30 pm)

Semifinals, Feb. 28

Game 5: Winner of Game 2 vs. Winner of Game 3

Game 6: Winner of Game 4 vs. Winner of Game 5

Championship, Mar. 3

Remaining Winners

Class AAAAA

First Round, Feb. 17

Game 1: Grove City vs. Corry

Quarterfinals, Feb. 24

Game 2: Girard vs. Harbor Creek (at Prep Center, 4 pm)

Game 3: Meadville vs. Hickory (at Farrell, 5:30 pm)

Game 4: Winner of Game 1 vs. Slippery Rock (at Farrell, 4 pm)

Game 5: General McLane vs. Warren (at Prep Center, 5:30 pm)

Semifinals, Feb. 28

Game 6: Winner of Game 2 vs. Winner of Game 3

Game 7: Winner of Game 4 vs. Winner of Game 5

Championship, Mar. 3

Remaining Winners