Familiar faces in new places at the Eastwood Mall

NILES, Ohio (WYTV) – A few stores at the Eastwood Mall are either moving to a new location or reopening under a different name, and a new retailer is coming later this year.

On Thursday, February 15, JoAnn will cut the ribbon on a new location next to Regal Cinemas. The new store will be much larger than one located at the end of the Great East Plaza.

To celebrate the new store, JoAnn will host Grand Opening festivities on Saturday, February 17. Kids will be able to enjoy free “make it-take it” crafts from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. There will also be an open house demonstration of craft and sewing classes from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. All day, visitors may sign up for classes at 50% off the regular price.

Mizu Japanese restaurant is also relocating to the Eastwood Mall Complex. Mizu moved from a much smaller location further up Route 422 to the new location inside the old Lone Star building, which has been refurbished.

In late April, the store formerly known as Gander Mountain will reopen as Gander Outdoor. The store will feature hunting, fishing and camping equipment along with other outdoor gear.

In mid-2018, At Home, a home décor superstore, will occupy the space currently housing Burlington. Burlington will re-open in a space next to Kohl’s.