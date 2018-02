JAMESTOWN, Pa. (WYTV) – A 44-year-old Jamestown man is accused of having sex with a 16-year-old girl.

Pennsylvania State Police arrested Tony Benthall in connection to the crime.

Investigators say the two had sex multiple times from May to October.

Reports say the victim was visiting another child at Benthall’s house when it happened.

State Police charged Benthall with child endangering and corruption of minors. The age of consent in Pennsylvania is 16.