Niles High School hopes noisemakers will scare geese plaguing campus

NILES, Ohio (WYTV) – Niles Schools are calling in the state to help deal with an unusual problem.

The district wants the Ohio Department of Natural Resources to relocate geese that are taking up residence at the high school.

Starting Friday, they’re going to set up noisemakers to try to move them out of the area. The noises will be made twice a day in an attempt to discourage the geese from settling there.

In the spring, they’ll use physical barriers with landscaping to discourage geese from roaming school property.

The district is concerned about the geese’s aggression and feces being tracked into the building.

