Nugget of Knowledge: Valentine’s Day

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Some Valentine’s Day nuggets:

The most popular theory about the origin of Valentine’s Day’s goes like this: the Roman Emperor Claudius, II didn’t want Roman men to marry during wartime. Bishop Valentine went against his wishes and performed secret weddings.

The Emperor threw Valentine into jail and executed him.

While in jail, he wrote a note to the jailor’s daughter signing it “from your Valentine.”

We’ll exchange one billion Valentine’s Day cards today. Teachers will receive the most, followed by children, mothers, wives, sweethearts and pets.

In the Middle Ages, young men and women drew names from a bowl to see who would be their Valentine and would wear this name pinned to their sleeves for one week for everyone to see. This was the origin of the expression “to wear your heart on your sleeve.”

In 1537, England’s King Henry VII officially declared February 14 the holiday of St. Valentine’s Day.

Richard Cadbury produced the first box of chocolates for this holiday in the late 1800s. We’ll buy 38 million boxes of heart shaped chocolates for this day, and spend $1 billion on chocolate.

We’ll buy — mostly men — 189 million stems of roses.

There are an average of 220,000 wedding proposals today.

If you’re single, don’t despair. Instead, celebrate Singles Awareness Day (SAD).