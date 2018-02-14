Serenity Center: Newly remodeled Warren office

Friday, February 9th The Serenity Center hosted the Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber, area dignitaries and area clinicians for the Grand Opening/Ribbon Cutting of the newly remodeled Warren office on E. Market St. Dr. Muhannad Kassawat welcomed State Senator Sean O’Brien (D), Dist. 32, State Representative Glenn Holmes (D), Dist. 63, Warren Mayor Doug Franklin, Commissioners Frank Fuda, Maruo Cantalmessa, and Dan Polivka. Perry Alexandrides from the Office of the Secretary of State presented a Proclamation to Dr. Kassawat, along with Senator O’Brien’s Proclamation.

The Staff of The Serenity Center provided tour of the remodeled former Knights of Columbus facility, and a meet and greet with the Clinical Staff and a couple of patients. They provided critical information for the guests about how The Serenity Center treats patients with mental illness and addiction. The Serenity Center provides a “continuum of care” approach to patients and their families. “There are a number of our patients that are “Dual-diagnosis”, Dr. Kassawat explained. “There are patients who are already dealing with mental illness and turn to drugs to deal with their lives, while others who are addicted develop problems like anxiety while trying to deal with life, while getting sober and maintaining their sobriety.” The Serenity Center then works with the patient, their family, the Therapist and Medical Clinician to provide a comprehensive approach to their treatment.

Dr. Kassawat goes on to explain, “There is still a stigma regarding mental health and addiction. I’m still surprised by the reactions that I see in how people view these illnesses, as if the patient is doing this on purpose. Who wants to have anxiety? If you have high-blood pressure, did you do it on purpose? If you have high blood pressure, you take medication for it to balance it out. The same holds true for mental illness. There are Physiological changes and effects in the brain and its chemicals with mental illness. We strive to normalize this with medication just like high blood pressure. We are constantly working against this stigma.”

Clarence Jackson, Program Director explained to the guests about the Youth Transition Program, the After-School Program and the Summer Camp Program for at risk youth. There are many youths that are in need and/or in crisis in the area. They will benefit from attending these programs and hopefully improve and thrive in their school lives and families. Clarence, a Certified Wrap-Around Coordinator, also works with the family, schools, counselors, therapists and doctors to make sure that the support system around the child is working toward the same goals for the child.

The Serenity Center has 3 offices, 8440 Market St., Boardman, Ohio, 11369 Market St., North Lima, Ohio and the 1947 E. Market St., Warren, Ohio to serve the needs of the area.