SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) – A barn in Springfield Township was destroyed by fire on Wednesday morning.

Several fire departments were called out to the building in the 6000 block of Middletown Road.

Several fire departments responded to the fire.

Editor’s note: A previous version of this story said the building belonged to Springfield Woodworks. The owner said the barn was used for hobbies but was not used for an incorporated business. WKBN regrets the error.

Springfield Twp. barn fire View as list View as gallery Open Gallery