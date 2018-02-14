Update on weekend snowfall potential

WET WEATHER TO END THE WORKWEEK

A wave of low pressure will move through the area Thursday. Warmer temperatures will already be in place and rain showers become increasingly likely heading into Thursday afternoon and evening. We will also have the chance for some thunder as temperatures rise into the upper 50s. We will have a cold front clearing the area Thursday night into Friday which will bring falling temperatures and the chance for some snowflakes Friday.

UPDATE ON WEEKEND STORM

As we move into the weekend, the forecast remains a bit tricky. Models continue to show an area of low pressure moving through the region. Models also continue to disagree on just how close that storm system comes to the Valley. The bulk of the heavy snow is expected to remain south of our area at this time. That said, the European model bring the storm very close to our area Saturday night. The risk for seeing snow will be greatest to the south of Youngstown.

As of Wednesday evening, the latest GFS model keeps the storm completely south of the Valley (Seen in the video above) but earlier runs Wednesday brought the snow much closer. The ECMWF (Euro) model continues to bring the storm much closer to the area and shows snow developing, especially south of Youngstown, for Saturday night. Currently, the Euro model keeps accumulation less than 2″.

It is difficult to gauge which model has the right idea on this storm and several more runs of the models will occur in the next few days. We will have a better grasp on the storm as models come into better agreement. We will be monitoring this and keeping you updated on air and at WYTV.com through the week.