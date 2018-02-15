Austintown students get first-hand look at manufacturing

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Educators in the Youngstown area are trying to get kids involved in manufacturing while they’re young.

STEM students from Austintown Middle School toured Brilex Industries on Thursday.

It gave them a first-hand look at the city’s manufacturing, how it’s done and how important it is to the economy.

Brilex management said it’s a priority to keep a close relationship with local schools.

“I mean, that’s our future workforce. That’s the feeders into the future workforce that’s going to be here, so if you partner up with them now, hopefully, you partner up with them later,” said Ryan Engelhardt.

Thursday’s student tour is the fourth field trip Brilex hosted in the last three months.