Boardman mom who taped child to chair will be released from prison early

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A judge granted a Boardman mother judicial release just three months into her nine-month prison sentence.

Mahoning County Judge R. Scott Krichbaum sentenced Susan Malysa to prison in November for taping her son to a chair and leaving him in the basement of their home.

A relative reported finding the 12-year-old boy with his legs taped to a chair, his arms taped together and his mouth taped shut. She told investigators that she suspected Malysa was abusing the boy and became worried when Malysa told her that she was taking one of the children to swim but said her son wasn’t going with them.

Malysa was arrested at the YMCA, where she was swimming.

Thursday, Judge Krichbaum ruled that Malysa will be released as soon as they set up a mental health program for her. She will then be on probation for three years.

Prosecutors had requested that Malysa serve just 60 days in the county jail during her sentencing hearing in November, but Judge Krichbaum gave her the extra time.