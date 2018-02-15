Good question: Spending less time on Facebook?

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Are you spending less time on Facebook?

Len talked to some viewers who said they’re using this form of social media less these days. Watch the video above for their responses.

Len says Facebook doesn’t lack for users, however.

Len says Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg admits that people are using his product a little less these days, but he says it’s because he’s offering fewer viral videos and that he’s tweaked the contents. He says that’s OK; he wants to offer users more quality time.

