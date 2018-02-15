Models coming into better agreement on weekend snowfall potential

THURSDAY EVENING UPDATE ON WEEKEND SNOW POTENTIAL

Models are beginning to come into better agreement on the potential for some wintry weather Saturday evening. At this time, the storm does not look like a huge hassle, but there will be the potential for some snowfall accumulation into Saturday night. Any snow that sticks would likely melt Sunday afternoon as temperatures begin rising with our next warming trend. Here’s how the models are handling the storm as of Thursday evening…

You can see what each model shows by clicking “Play” on the video above

The latest GFS model is starting to look a little similar to what the ECMWF (Euro) has been showing the last several days. The GFS brings snow close to the area and suggests any snow that develops may mix with some rain. This model spits out very little, if any, accumulation for the Valley with the bulk of the precipitation passing by just southeast of the area.

The Euro model continues to be more aggressive than the GFS with snowfall potential. It brings snow into the area Saturday evening and does suggest some accumulation of around a trace to around 1.5″. It also shows a mix of some rain and snow at times which would further limit accumulation.

With Saturday now closer, data is now available from the shorter range NAM model. It looks very similar to the European model as well but is even more aggressive with snowfall accumulation and does not show any rain mixing in with snow. It shows the potential for up to 2.5″ of snow accumulation for the southeastern part of our area.

CURRENT SNOWFALL EXPECTATION

At this time, it does look like the risk for seeing snow will be greatest to the south of Youngstown. Some accumulation remains possible but impacts don’t look to be too great. Further, temperatures won’t be far off from the freezing marks so snow may have a challenge sticking to roads or the unfrozen ground. Here’s the snowfall potential breakdown..

Minimum Accumulation Expected: None (Some spots may see little if any snow)

Most Likely Accumulation: A Trace to 2″

Potential For: Up to 2.5″

Please note, these accumulation ranges will be fine-tuned on Friday as newer data becomes available.