NAACP calls for community reading initiative

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Youngstown chapter of the NAACP is holding a parent forum Thursday and issuing a community-wide call to action.

The organization wants every reading adult in the community to help students in the city schools to learn how to read. That call is going out to every church, club, and civic group in the city.

NAACP Vice President Jimma McWilson said grades won’t go up until students can read. He also wants parents to pay closer attention to their student’s grades and help them to stay on track.

“The African American community, in terms of this issue of reading and understanding the nuances of what is going on with your child in the classroom, and for those who are leaders, to help explain that to parents who may not understand,” McWilson said.

The forum is scheduled for 6 p.m. tonight, February 15th, at 6 pm in the Rose Room of the Cobbins Building, Suite 202, 1350 Fifth Ave., Youngstown.