Newton Falls’ Kline breaks sister’s scoring record in win



NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WYTV) – Newton Falls senior Izzy Kline is now the program’s all-time leading scorer following a 36-34 win over St. Thomas Aquinas Wednesday at Newton Falls High School.

Kline needed just four points to pass the mark set by her older sister, Gabby, who scored 1,491 points in her career at Newton Falls. Izzy hit the record-breaking basket in the 3rd quarter and finished with 10 points on the night.

Sophomore Allison Sembach led the way with a team-high 12 points, as the Tigers pulled out a close win over the Knights.

Newton Falls improves to 15-6 on the season and are the Number 2 seed in the upcoming Division III District Tournament. After a first round bye, the Tigers will face the winner of Conneaut and Rootstown, February 24th at 1 PM at Newton Falls High School.