Nugget of Knowledge: Vitamins and the alphabet

Our first five vitamins, A, B, C, D and E got their names in the early 20th century as scientists and doctors were looking for cures for what where then common diseases.

We named them in the order we discovered them…Vitamin A was first, it’s good for vision.

Vitamin C helped cure scurvy…and so on.

Did we stop at E?

Is there a Vitamin F? G? H?

Yes….but we don’t call them that…..we’ve given them other names.

Vitamin F: we call this fatty acids..omega three, for example to decrease your risk of heart disease.

Vitamin G: we call it riboflavin, sometimes called B2….good for migraines.

Vitamin H is now called biotin or sometimes B7…good for your skin.

Vitamin I: it became part of the B group and helps digestion.

Vitamin J: people don’t need it…it’s good for guinea pig growth.

Vitamin K: mephyton: good for blood clots and thin bones.

Vitamin L: anthranilic acid is used to make methaqualone.

Vitamin M: folic acid, prevents birth defects

Vitamin N: thioctic acid helps lower blood sugar.

Vitamins O through Z…we didn’t need them for our health…they disappeared.

