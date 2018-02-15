Pickup truck crashes into Little Caesar’s in Warren

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – A 74-year-old man drove his pickup truck into a Warren pizza shop Wednesday night, according to officers on the scene.

It happened at Little Caesar’s on Youngstown Road around 8:30 p.m.

The crash shattered the glass on the restaurant’s front entrance.

In the process, the driver hit a steel pillar designed to prevent something like this.

No one inside the shop was hurt. The driver was taken to Trumbull Memorial Hospital to get checked out.

Police are not sure if the driver had a medical condition or if he just hit the gas by mistake.