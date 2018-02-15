Plan to readjust Newton Falls’ school buildings worries community

Related Coverage Newton Falls talks closing, combining school buildings to save money

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WYTV) – Thursday night, about 200 people came out for a community meeting to talk about Newton Falls’ plan to change up the schools.

This August, the district could look very different. It’s planning on closing the elementary school and shifting students throughout the rest of its buildings.

Superintendent Paul Woodard, alongside Treasurer Jonathan Pusateri, laid out the plan for moving sixth graders to the junior high wing of the junior-senior high school and having grades K-5 in the middle school.

The district submitted the plan to the state, hoping to reduce the deficit it’s currently facing.

“We just hope that people understand where we’re at and in many cases, we don’t have a whole lot of choice,” Woodard said.

Last school year, the district lost over $460,000. Why?

“The main reason for this deficit spending is we are not bringing in enough revenue to the school district because of the decreased enrollment,” Pusateri said.

Newton Falls had 476 third- through sixth-grade students in 2004. This year, it has 50 fewer students in grades K-5.

When the meeting opened up for questions, a woman said when the 2015 levy came up, she was for it.

“I really feel like I was duped,” she said, looking at the situation now.

Faith Decesare echoed that thought, while also saying that $53,000 of the projected savings is 8.5 students.

“So if we get 8.5 more students in kindergarten, we’ve made up that difference,” Decesare said.

That would allow the elementary school to stay open.

Decesare also spoke directly to Woodard.

“You’re cutting staff, you’re cutting a building, you’re doing it all at once where I think maybe looking at some smaller steps may be a better way to go for the safety of our students,” she said. “In our job, our number one is the safety of our students, and I don’t think that’s the number one concern here.”

Community members are also worried about teacher cuts and having younger kids riding the bus with high schoolers.

No decision has been made yet.