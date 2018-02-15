Police say ‘missing’ Youngstown man robbed Cashland

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Police say a man who was reported missing by his family robbed the Cashland in Youngstown on Thursday morning.

Keyshawn Blalock, 19, was arrested and charged with aggravated robbery.

Earlier this week, his family told police that they hadn’t heard from Blalock since February 5. They were worried because they said he was without the medication that he needs daily.

In a news release sent to the media on Wednesday, police said Blalock is mentally-handicapped and developmentally-delayed.

Now, police say Blalock walked into Cashland just before 11 a.m. Thursday, showing a firearm and demanding cash. He then took off running with some cash, but police caught up with him a short time later.

No one was hurt in the incident.