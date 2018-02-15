Ryan Blaney wins first Daytona 500 qualifying race

DAYTONA BEACH, Florida (WYTV) – Hartford native Ryan Blaney won the first of two Daytona 500 qualifying race Thursday night at Daytona. The races are used to set the Daytona 500 field.

Joey Logan finished second in the first race. Brad Keselowski wrecked with two laps remaining in the qualifier, and he’ll need a backup for Sunday’s event. Blaney won the race in overtime after Keselowski’s accident brought out the caution.

Blaney’s victory was the second of Speedweeks for Team Penske and set the three-car team up as the favorites to win the Daytona 500.

Chase Elliott won the second qualifying race for the Daytona 500. Elliott’s victory gives him a starting spot in the second row of Sunday’s season-opening race. He’ll line up next to Blaney on Sunday.

Elliott’s win was a victory for Chevrolet and Hendrick Motorsports, which also has driver Alex Bowman on the pole for the Daytona 500.

Local coverage of the Daytona 500 begins Sunday at 1PM on FOX Youngstown.