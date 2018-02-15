Spring jacket this morning, umbrella this afternoon

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) –

THIS MORNING: Cloudy with drizzle possible at times. It’s warm, temperatures in the mid to upper 40’s.

WET ROADS: Mahoning and Lawrence county saw the most rain over the last 24 hours. Closer to a half inch. Expect wet roads throughout the Valley.

HEAVY RAIN TONIGHT: Rain picks up in intensity into this afternoon and tonight. Up to a half inch by sunset. Another inch of rain possible into Friday morning.

LOCALIZED FLOODING AND FLOOD WATCH: An areal flood watch goes active at 6pm tonight for Columbiana county. “Areal” means flooding could occur anywhere, not just near a river or stream.

STRONG WINDS POSSIBLE LATE EVENING: Future radar showing a line of heavy rain crossing the area into the late evening hours. We could see gusty straight line winds. A few embedded thunderstorms are also possible before the cold front sweeps East overnight.

TUMBLING TEMPERATURES: Mild early Friday morning, lower 40’s. Temperatures fall into the upper 20’s by mid afternoon.

For the seven day forecast and hourly temperatures, click HERE.