Spring jacket this morning, umbrella this afternoon

Tumbling Temperatures Friday

Jim Loboy Published:

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) –

THIS MORNING:  Cloudy with drizzle possible at times.  It’s warm, temperatures in the mid to upper 40’s.

WET ROADS:  Mahoning and Lawrence county saw the most rain over the last 24 hours.  Closer to a half inch.  Expect wet roads throughout the Valley.

HEAVY RAIN TONIGHT:  Rain picks up in intensity into this afternoon and tonight.  Up to a half inch by sunset.  Another inch of rain possible into Friday morning.

LOCALIZED FLOODING AND FLOOD WATCH:  An areal flood watch goes active at 6pm tonight for Columbiana county.  “Areal” means flooding could occur anywhere, not just near a river or stream.

STRONG WINDS POSSIBLE LATE EVENING:  Future radar showing a  line of heavy rain crossing the area into the late evening hours. We could see gusty straight line winds.  A few embedded thunderstorms are also possible before the cold front sweeps East overnight.

TUMBLING TEMPERATURES:  Mild early Friday morning, lower 40’s.  Temperatures fall into the upper 20’s by mid afternoon.

For the seven day forecast and hourly temperatures, click HERE.

 