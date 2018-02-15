Student Athlete: Jackson Deemer

HOWLAND, Ohio (WYTV) – Jackson Deemer will go down as one of the best, most versatile athletes in Howland High School history.

He’s believed to be one of, and possibly the only athlete to letter in five different varsity sports. Plus, he’s just as accomplished in the classroom, earning him the honor, of our 33 Student Athlete of the Week.

“Anything I do I’m going to compete and I’m going to do the best of my ability to be the best and win,” said Deemer.

Whether he’s rolling strikes or scoring touchdowns, Jackson is an all-out competitor.

“Sports is a great way for me to occupy my time,” he said. “I go home and study so I’m really never bored.”

Jackson’s on track to graduate with 12 varsity letters, three of those coming on the football field, where he turned in a monster senior campaign. Jackson racked up over 1,000 yards rushing this past fall, along with 14 touchdowns en route to 1st Team All Conference honors.

“I go out there as a running back and I say to myself, ‘How can I torment the guy across from me so I can succeed the entire game.”

Jackson’s success was a dream come true, considering what he’s been through. Back in 2014, his father Chris lost his battle with cancer. He was Jackson’s biggest fan, coach, and mentor.

“Before he passed away, I was a lineman and his big dream was for me to be a running back,” said Deemer. “My whole goal out of playing all these sports and competing and succeeding is really to make him proud.”

And Jackson’s done just that. Not only on the field, but also in the classroom, where he takes several AP classes and carries a 4.1 GPA.

“When I’m taking a test, I don’t like to get it back and see it “B”, I like to get A’s. It’s like a win, when you get an “A”. Just like in any sport, you always try to win.”