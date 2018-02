YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – U.S. Marshals arrested a Youngstown man Wednesday on sex charges.

Dwayne Eley is charged with three counts of gross sexual imposition.

Investigators said he had inappropriate sexual contact with a disabled relative.

Eley was indicted by a Mahoning County grand jury on the charges. He is scheduled to appear in court at 9 a.m. February 20.

Eley is being held in the Mahoning County Jail.