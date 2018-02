NILES, Ohio (WYTV) – North Road in Niles is shut down because of a water main break.

The road is closed off from Main Street to Woodglen Avenue.

Several homes in the area, many of which are halfway houses, are flooded.

Crews are still on the scene looking over the damage.

At this point, it’s not clear how long this section of road will be closed.

