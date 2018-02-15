Weathersfield schools will have a new face walking the halls next year

WEATHERSFIELD TWP., Ohio (WYTV) – The Weathersfield School district will have a new police resource officer in the halls next year.

The school district is splitting the cost of the patrolman’s salary with the township police department.

The position was part of the deal the schools struck when tearing down the old school building on Route 46.

“Safety is one of the main things then also to teach classes on bullying, teaching classes on the dangers of opioids and drugs,” said Superintendent Damon Dohar.

The new officer will start the job next school year.

Weathersfield had a resource once before, in the 1990s, but the grant funding for that program ran out.