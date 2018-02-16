Boardman police investigating dollar store robberies

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – Police are investigating at least two robberies at dollar discount stores in the township and more cases could be added to the investigation.

According to police, there have been two robberies at the stores since Monday. One at the Dollar General on E. Midlothian and the other at the Family Dollar store on Market Street.

The latest robbery happened Wednesday at Dollar General. The employee said the suspect demanded money and then ran away.

Police say the cashier told them the robber looked like he was concealing a gun. She also said there was a “thud” when he put his arm on the counter.

Police said there was a similar robbery at the Family Dollar on Market Street Monday night.

The cashier at Dollar General described the suspect as a black man wearing a black mask with a yellow skull on it. Police said suspects in both incidents got away with some money.

Police say they don’t know if they’re dealing with one suspect or a group of people.

Boardman Police Chief Todd Werth said the dollar discount stores give robbers an opportunity for a quick cash getaway.

“They’ve had success so far in some of these types of stores, so they are going to continue to do that until something stops them. Whether it’s they are caught or the investigation has pushed them into another area,” Werth said.

Werth says officers from Boardman and Youngstown are actively watching that corridor. They’re asking anyone with information to call Boardman police at (330) 726-4144.