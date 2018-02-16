Dirt bikes stolen from Warren shop ‘price for being in business’

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – Five dirt bikes were stolen from Ray Gollan’s Honda-Suzuki store in Warren — an estimated loss of $31,000.

Gollan said he knew something was wrong as soon as he pulled in Friday morning.

“Well, the first reaction was, ‘What’s that truck doing here?'”

Gollan said a suspicious truck was parked on the side of his shop on Youngstown Road. He pulled around to the back and saw his garage door had been pried open.

He said whoever broke in managed to kill the electricity.

“My alarm system wouldn’t work and that’s the reason we didn’t get anything until we came to work this morning.”

Gollan said “hot commodity” items were taken.

“They knew exactly what they wanted, they knew exactly where they were in the store.”

Two red Hondas were stolen from the display floor, along with two Suzukis and a customer’s bike that was being worked on in the back of the shop.

“It’ll go on Craigslist, or eBay or something like that,” Gollan said. “Dirt bikes are fairly easy to sell.”

He said he doesn’t feel uneasy about the break-in.

“That’s the price for being in business.”

Gollan’s Honda-Suzuki has been open for 55 years and he thinks there have only been four break-ins.