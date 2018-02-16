Judge finds woman guilty of crash that killed Youngstown firefighter

Troopers said Josephine Palmer was distracted when she pulled her minivan into the path of Battalion Chief Ron Russo

Published:

ASHTABULA COUNTY, Ohio (WYTV) – A woman was found guilty of causing the crash that killed the Youngstown Fire Department’s Batallion Chief.

Josephine Palmer pleaded no contest in an Ashtabula County court on Friday, and the judge found her guilty of vehicular manslaughter and failure to yield.

Troopers said Palmer was distracted when she pulled her minivan into the path of Battalion Chief Ron Russo’s motorcycle in October.

This happened on State Route 45 in Saybrooke Township near Geneva.

Palmer will be sentenced on April 3.

