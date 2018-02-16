Late morning snow showers with cooling temperatures

THIS MORNING: Be alert for ponding on roads and some impassable roads due to heavy rains. The heaviest rain will be in Columbiana County, where there were reports of over an inch and a quarter in Hanoverton.

REPORTS OF FLOODED ROADS: In Mercer County, there have been reports of impassable roads on Pennsylvania Avenue, Quarry Road and Savannah Gardner Road South of Greenville. Other roads not reported may also be impassable.

FLOOD WARNING TRUMBULL COUNTY for EAGLE CREEK AT PHALANX STATION: From 11 a.m. Friday morning until Saturday evening, minor flooding is possible from rising waters from the last 24 hours of rain. Barclay Messerly Road, McConnell East and Knowlton Roads are likely to be impassable.

RAIN MIXING WITH SNOW FOR SHORT TIME: Mid-morning, colder air spills into the Valley. Expect light snow showers. We’ll be in the mid- to upper-30s by late morning.

PATCHY FOG EARLY: Visibility is down to near zero at the airport in Vienna as of 7 a.m. With the slow-draining roads and fog, slow down this morning.

FALLING TEMPERATURES: Temperatures are dropping into the upper-20s by 5 p.m. Roads could start to get slick.

COLDER TONIGHT: With temperatures in the upper teens, slick roads are possible Saturday morning.

SATURDAY NIGHT AND EARLY SUNDAY SNOW: Accumulations are generally an inch or less. There is a possible 2″ of snow in Columbiana County.

WARM AND WET: Temperatures surge back into the mid-50s by Monday, and mid-60s Tuesday. Rain is likely both days.

