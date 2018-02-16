Nugget of Knowledge: Ella Fitzgerald got married in Youngstown

Related Coverage Nugget of Knowledge: Vitamins and the alphabet

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Ella Fitzgerald was one of the most talented and popular female jazz singers of the 20th century.

She won 13 Grammy awards and sold 40 million albums.

Ella died in 1996 at the age of 79 after a career that took her all over the world.

She was married twice — the first time in 1941. The marriage was annulled a year later.

She married again in Youngstown, Ohio.

She was booked to sing for two weeks at the Merry Go Round Nightclub on Youngstown’s west side. She had just come from singing in Chicago.

Records from the Mahoning County Courthouse show that she married a member of the Jazz trio that played for her, Ray Brown. It was a civil ceremony on December 10, 1947.

Brown was 21, Ella was 29. He listed his home as New York. She put down as 608 North Avenue in Youngstown — three blocks from what would someday be Charlie Staple’s and his cup of love.

They adopted a child, Ray Brown, Jr.

Sadly, the marriage didn’t last. The pressures of their two careers split them up in 1953.

