Number of asthma attacks going down, doctor explains why

About half of all children with asthma had at least one attack in 2016

By Published:
Courtesy: CDC

SALEM, Ohio (WYTV) – A new study by the Centers for Disease Control finds that fewer children in the U.S. are dealing with asthma attacks.

While that may be the case, doctors say there’s still too many ending up in the hospital because of it.

Asthma affects about six million kids, making it the most common respiratory disease in the country. But, even though the numbers are dropping, it’s not all good news.

About half of all children with asthma had at least one attack in 2016.

Dr. Mike Sevilla with the Family Practice Center of Salem said he believes the decline in kids with asthma is, in part, due to better awareness, recognition of symptoms and better testing.

“If you notice that your child is not breathing as well, definitely get that checked out immediately. They may be at an increased risk for allergies. If you have pets at home or if the parents smoke, definitely stop smoking,” Sevilla said.

This CDC report finds that even though the number of children with asthma is down, about one in six still end up in the hospital for symptoms.

Right now there is no cure for asthma, but there are ways to help control symptoms.

“If they know that their breathing is getting worse, they can take certain medicines to help them get better faster. There are also medicines they have to take every day to help with symptoms,” Sevilla said.

In some cases, about one-third of people will grow out of their asthma symptoms. Another third stay the same and another third will get worse.

As with any disease or illness, it’s important to talk to your doctor and come up with the best solution for you and your family.

Related Posts

33 WYTV provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s