Officers fill Ohio church, gym for funeral of slain officers

WESTERVILLE, Ohio (AP) – An Ohio police chief says two veteran officers shot and killed last weekend were true heroes because they spent years working for others and their community.

Hundreds of officers from across the nation are among the mourners at Friday’s funeral in the Columbus suburb of Westerville.

Officers Eric Joering and Anthony Morelli were shot last Saturday while responding to a 911 hang-up call.

Westerville police chief Joe Morbitzer says the veteran officers aren’t heroes because they died in the line of duty. He says they are heroes because of their service during their entire lives.

Before the services began, mourners filed past a pair of flag-draped caskets.

A uniformed officer walked Joering’s police dog in front of his casket. The officer saluted while the dog sat and faced the coffin.

