Police: Warren mom drove drunk, crashed with 5 kids in car

Boardman Police said there have been at least two robberies at the stores since Monday.

Chelsea Simeon Published:
Diane Rozier, charged with endangering children falsification, misuse of credit cards and driving under suspension in Warren.

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – Police said a Warren mother drove drunk behind the wheel, crashing into another vehicle with her five kids in the car.

Police were called to Youngstown Road near Pit Stop in Warren on Thursday night for a crash between two vehicles.

One of the drivers appeared to be in serious pain and was taken to the hospital for her injuries, according to a police report.

Police questioned the other driver, 32-year-old Diane Rozier, who they said initially identified herself as someone else. Police said she smelled of alcohol, was slurring her speech and admitted to having two drinks before the crash.

Police said her five children — ages 2 to 15 — were in the car. They weren’t injured, according to police.

According to the report, Rozier had a blood-alcohol content of .219, well above the legal limit of .08.

She was arrested and charged with OVI, child endangering, falsification, having no driver’s license and a right of way violation.

She pleaded not guilty to the charges, and is scheduled to appear in court again on March 6.

Related Posts

33 WYTV provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s