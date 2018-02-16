Police: Warren mom drove drunk, crashed with 5 kids in car

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – Police said a Warren mother drove drunk behind the wheel, crashing into another vehicle with her five kids in the car.

Police were called to Youngstown Road near Pit Stop in Warren on Thursday night for a crash between two vehicles.

One of the drivers appeared to be in serious pain and was taken to the hospital for her injuries, according to a police report.

Police questioned the other driver, 32-year-old Diane Rozier, who they said initially identified herself as someone else. Police said she smelled of alcohol, was slurring her speech and admitted to having two drinks before the crash.

Police said her five children — ages 2 to 15 — were in the car. They weren’t injured, according to police.

According to the report, Rozier had a blood-alcohol content of .219, well above the legal limit of .08.

She was arrested and charged with OVI, child endangering, falsification, having no driver’s license and a right of way violation.

She pleaded not guilty to the charges, and is scheduled to appear in court again on March 6.