Some snowfall expected this weekend–Here’s how much and where it will be heaviest

SATURDAY EVENING SNOWFALL

Models are in much better agreement this Friday evening, showing snow moving into the area Saturday evening. Temperatures at the time will be near to slight above freezing which will likely help minimize impacts on area roads. That said, there will be the chance for some slick spots around the region through the evening and early into the night. Here’s how the storm will play out…

TIMING

Snowfall is expected to begin between 3PM and 5PM. Snow will continue through the evening and will taper off overnight.

IMPACTS

Temperatures are expected to be near to slightly above freezing at the time the snowfall begins. This may help reduce impacts on roads for a bit. That said, there will be a chance for slick spots on the roads through the evening. The heaviest snowfall is expected through southern and eastern Columbiana county and southeastern Mercer county.

ACCUMULATION

The heaviest accumulation is expected to occur in southern and eastern Columbiana county and southeastern Mercer county. Places around Salineville, Wellsville, East Liverpool, Highlandtown, Calcutta and West Point in Columbiana county and from Leesburg to Grove City in Mercer county have the best chance at seeing the higher end of the expected accumulation.

Minimum Accumulation Expected: None (Some spots into northwestern Trumbull county may see little if any snow)

Most Likely Accumulation: A Trace to 2″

Potential For: Up to 2.5″

FLOODING POTENTIAL NEXT WEEK

Several rounds of rain will occur next week between Monday and Wednesday. With an already saturated ground and some snow-melt expected from Saturday evening’s snow, there will be an increased risk for localized flooding. Rain is likely on Monday, expected to be off and on at times Tuesday, and likely again Wednesday as another cold front clears the area. Always remember, NEVER DRIVE THROUGH FLOODED ROADS!