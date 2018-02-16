Staff at MCCTC getting refresher course on active shooter response

CANFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) – After Wednesday’s deadly shooting at a Florida high school, the Mahoning County Career and Technical Center will be holding an active shooter response training refresher course.

The staff at MCCTC will complete the all-day ALICE training on Tuesday. It will be led by school resource officers and the Canfield police and fire departments.

In addition to the training, the school will be receiving 30 bleed kits, donated by First Responders First Inc. The nonprofit will teach staff how to use the kits, which contain everything needed to control basic to arterial bleeding.

Staff will also be trained in CPR, AED usage and fire safety.

Students, who have the day off, will not be taking part.