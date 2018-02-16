Yohman tallied 26; Wilmington advances to play Eisenhower

NEW WILMINGTON, Pennsylvania (WYTV) – Jacob Yohman scored 26 as Wilmington advances in the District 10 Class 2A playoffs after their 80-38 victory over Maplewood. The Greyhounds tallied 72 points through the game’s first three quarters. Robert Pontius added 15 for the ‘Hounds.

Wilmington has won four of their last five and will play Eisenhower on Thursday from Prep-Villa’s Center at 6 pm in the Quarterfinals.

Maplewood ends their season at 5-16. Kyle Mehok scored a team-high 17 points. The Tigers had closed out the regular season by winning three of their last six since beginning the campaign with a 2-12 mark.