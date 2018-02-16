Youngstown Mayor Brown looking to fill law positions on cabinet

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Youngstown Mayor Jamael Tito Brown said there are still several positions in his administration that need to be filled.

Brown is still looking for:

Assistant law director

1st assistant law director

Deputy director of law (two open positions)

Code enforcement and blight remediation superintendent and code official

Coordinator of downtown events and citywide special projects

For job descriptions, visit the city’s website.

Anyone interested in applying for the positions should email their resume to mayor@youngstownohio.gov.

The deadline to apply is 12 p.m. on February 23.