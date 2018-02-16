Youngstown Mayor Brown looking to fill law positions on cabinet

He is also accepting applications for positions related to events coordination and code enforcement

Sarah Mercer Published:

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Youngstown Mayor Jamael Tito Brown said there are still several positions in his administration that need to be filled.

Brown is still looking for:

  • Assistant law director
  • 1st assistant law director
  • Deputy director of law (two open positions)
  • Code enforcement and blight remediation superintendent and code official
  • Coordinator of downtown events and citywide special projects

For job descriptions, visit the city’s website.

Anyone interested in applying for the positions should email their resume to mayor@youngstownohio.gov.

The deadline to apply is 12 p.m. on February 23.

